Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.93

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 84854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Separately, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $5,729,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,850,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 213,891 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 67.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 333,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 134,135 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

