NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) CFO Curt A. Reynders Sells 1,429 Shares

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $108,132.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,248.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVEC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.60. 466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,965. NVE Corp has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $353.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 57.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NVE in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NVE by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVE by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

