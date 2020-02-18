Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.41. 9,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,124. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $88,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,058. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.