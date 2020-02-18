Oakbrook Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amcor by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $745,182,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

