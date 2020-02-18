Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,531,000 after buying an additional 636,273 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 519,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $41,922,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 245,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,170. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $65.89 and a 52 week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

