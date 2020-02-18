Oakbrook Investments LLC Invests $213,000 in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $17,004,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,241 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $6,773,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 333.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 237,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 182,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. 487,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JHG. Wells Fargo & Co cut Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.