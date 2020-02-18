Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 13.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 94.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

