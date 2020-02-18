Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.70. 3,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.00%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

