Obyte (GBYTE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,319.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Obyte has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and $7,319.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.48 or 0.00288903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.00 or 0.03072235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00240930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00049216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00154035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,229 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

