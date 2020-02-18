Oil Search (ASX:OSH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.20

Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.20 and traded as low as $6.39. Oil Search shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 3,736,681 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$7.26 and a 200-day moving average of A$7.20. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.17.

About Oil Search (ASX:OSH)

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.