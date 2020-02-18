Oil States International (OIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is scheduled to be announcing its Q4 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OIS opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

In related news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oil States International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

