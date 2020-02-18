OKB (OKB) Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $394.38 million and $409.93 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can now be purchased for approximately $6.57 or 0.00067955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00481250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.89 or 0.06305443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028130 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005280 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001498 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.