Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) COO Sells $1,100,750.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 72,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,796. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OHI. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

