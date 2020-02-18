Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) COO Sells $1,100,750.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 72,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,796. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.39.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on OHI. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
