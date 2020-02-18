Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $412,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 688,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,154,000 after purchasing an additional 284,742 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 425,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,006,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 128,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,868,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,750. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. 430,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,796. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

