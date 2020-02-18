OmiseGO Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00011809 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Mercatox, Vebitcoin and IDCM. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $160.68 million and $117.19 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001616 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, IDAX, Kucoin, DigiFinex, IDCM, Koinex, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Radar Relay, Crex24, BitForex, CoinEx, DDEX, Tidex, BX Thailand, C2CX, AirSwap, Bitbns, Upbit, BigONE, CoinBene, Bithumb, Coinone, CoinTiger, Braziliex, Tokenomy, Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange, COSS, Hotbit, Ovis, IDEX, OKEx, Iquant, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitBay, Mercatox, BitMart, Poloniex, Huobi, Liqui, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Coinsuper, Neraex, FCoin, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, TDAX, Gate.io, Independent Reserve, OTCBTC, ABCC, Coinnest, Ethfinex, Coinrail, Exmo, GOPAX, ChaoEX, Kyber Network, Binance, ZB.COM and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

