ONE Gas (OGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OGS opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGS. Sidoti began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

