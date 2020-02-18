OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in OneMain were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.83 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

