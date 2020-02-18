ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of ONEOK worth $247,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 313.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 743,900 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $30,592,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.13 and a one year high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.53%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

