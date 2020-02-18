Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 99,503 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 171.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,503 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $131.24. 2,856,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,963. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

