Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,742 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CAE were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,049,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,610,000 after acquiring an additional 107,634 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,054,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,019,000 after acquiring an additional 47,491 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 179,246 shares during the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 397,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. Cae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

