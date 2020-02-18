Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,892 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $2,427,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 147,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

AZO traded up $20.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,073.85. 243,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,736. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,119.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,131.50. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $886.95 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.