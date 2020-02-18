Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 21,641 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,641 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.45. 1,351,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

