Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $551.36 million and approximately $169.79 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00008917 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Upbit, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001621 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000506 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HitBTC, Indodax, BitMart, OKEx, Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin, Hotbit, Huobi, Binance, Koinex, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

