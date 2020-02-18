Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 114.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $34,875,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 227.4% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 935,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,899. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.