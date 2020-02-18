Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,550,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,681,000 after acquiring an additional 106,126 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,657,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.45. 209,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,258. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.