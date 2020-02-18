Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 194,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 87,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,686. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

