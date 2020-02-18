Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,015 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Shares of BA traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

