Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 788 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $124.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,133. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $311.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

