Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,495,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after acquiring an additional 509,996 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 379,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,826,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,099,000 after buying an additional 282,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.