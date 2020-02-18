Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.59. 436,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,532. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.99 and a twelve month high of $256.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

