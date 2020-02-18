Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,053 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 106.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,814. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.74 and a twelve month high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

