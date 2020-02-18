Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.15 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in BlackRock by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

NYSE:BLK traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $564.58. 20,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $531.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

