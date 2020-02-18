Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Electric by 30.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in General Electric by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,795,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,345 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,899,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,318,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

