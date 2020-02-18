Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $8.97 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 159,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. 342,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,601. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,016 shares of company stock worth $12,652,237. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

