Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $22,877,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $3,399,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $843,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $14,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $8,479,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,130,449 shares of company stock valued at $201,978,158. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,912. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

