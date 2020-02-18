Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,250,000 after buying an additional 539,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,508,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.65. 108,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,695. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

