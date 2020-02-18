Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.86. The stock had a trading volume of 59,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,068. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.85.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

