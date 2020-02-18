Opus (OPT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Opus has a total market cap of $77,929.00 and $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Opus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.55 or 0.03063570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00240329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00154365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

