Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. 39,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

