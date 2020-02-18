Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

WTFC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,992. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

