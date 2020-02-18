Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. 358,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,232. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.50. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

