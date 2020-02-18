Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $116,662.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,160 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Oates sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,875.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,928 shares of company stock worth $2,080,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,400. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

