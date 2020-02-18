Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,411 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,114,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Hess by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Cowen started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,303,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HES traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 108,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,315. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

