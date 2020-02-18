Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 20,841 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,841 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,426,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fortinet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1,648.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.74. 392,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.42.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $255,300.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $964,133.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,931 shares of company stock worth $10,887,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

