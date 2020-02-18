Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 215,128 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 368,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,488 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,553,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 523,860 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $4,550,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter.

BJ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 422,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

