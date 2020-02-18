Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 807 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.23. 1,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,037. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.56.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.