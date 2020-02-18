O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $977,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $396.26. 50,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,333. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $349.71 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

