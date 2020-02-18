P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 97,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLT shares. Cfra upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $745.17 million, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.74. P H Glatfelter Co has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

