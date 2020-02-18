Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.61. Pacific Ethanol shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 187,670 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 677,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,772,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,869 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 29.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.