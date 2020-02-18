Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAAS. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.29.

PAAS opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $24.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,130 shares during the period. Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,905,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 886,344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,861,000 after purchasing an additional 614,884 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,670,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 594,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

